PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,316 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

