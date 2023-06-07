PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,436 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

