PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,819 shares of company stock worth $137,936 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $110.28.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

