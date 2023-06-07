PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 391.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Insider Activity

SiTime Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $40,950.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,990 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $229.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

