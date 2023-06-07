PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,955 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

RCKT opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.22. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

