PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 304.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

See Also

