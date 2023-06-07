PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 42.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.