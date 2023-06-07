PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Up 2.2 %

PLXS stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.