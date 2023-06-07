POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in POSCO were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

