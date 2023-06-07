Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 197,401 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 5.2 %

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFBC opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $743.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

