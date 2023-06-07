Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Shares Down 1.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $16.00. 2,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

