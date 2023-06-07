Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.