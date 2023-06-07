Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 449 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AppFolio by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $155.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

