Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading Up 4.6%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

