PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,217 shares of company stock worth $972,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
PRCT stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
