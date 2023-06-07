Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $761,040.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

PCOR opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies Company Profile

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

