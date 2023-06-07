ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 203 1141 2081 84 2.58

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.67%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.61%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.13% -13.15% 4.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.93 billion $91.50 million 4.86 ProFrac Competitors $2.75 billion $220.30 million -2.52

ProFrac has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProFrac beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

