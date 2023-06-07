Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.45.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

