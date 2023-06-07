Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

