ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 7,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

