ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Trading Down 6.2%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 1,930,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,327,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 252.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 417,349 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

