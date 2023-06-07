ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.25

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and traded as low as $54.21. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 10,596 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.