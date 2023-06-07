PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) PT Raised to GBX 208 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 252 ($3.13) in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

PZCUY opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.83. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of C$4.33 and a 12-month high of C$5.88.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

