Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 5.5 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $83.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $17,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

