Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Boeing's current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing's FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average of $201.71. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

