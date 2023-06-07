Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.32) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($8.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

