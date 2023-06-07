Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Down 1.6%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.