Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after buying an additional 50,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,518,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after buying an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

