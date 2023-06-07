Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Down 1.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
Further Reading
