Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $832,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

