Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 0.5%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.45. 4,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

