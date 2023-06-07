Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVR (NVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVR (NYSE: NVR):

6/6/2023 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2023 – NVR is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2023 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – NVR is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,795.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,713.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,231.69. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVR by 548,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $138,433,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

