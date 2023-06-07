Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL):

5/26/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $168.00.

5/26/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $139.00.

5/26/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $122.00.

5/25/2023 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/18/2023 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Articles

