Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ManpowerGroup (MAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) recently:

6/3/2023 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2023 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2023 – ManpowerGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2023 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $80.00.

4/21/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

