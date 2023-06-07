Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ManpowerGroup (MAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) recently:
- 6/3/2023 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/31/2023 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2023 – ManpowerGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2023 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/24/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $80.00.
- 4/21/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
