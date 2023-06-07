Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %
AMZN stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.