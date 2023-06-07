Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 5.2%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 33,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 80,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reliance Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Reliance Global Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.
About Reliance Global Group
Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.
