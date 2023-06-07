Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 5.2%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 33,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 80,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reliance Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reliance Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

