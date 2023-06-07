Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.68.
RNLSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Renault Stock Up 0.4 %
RNLSY opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Renault has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.36.
Renault Dividend Announcement
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and provides automotive services.
