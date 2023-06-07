Renew (OTCMKTS:RNWHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renew (OTCMKTS:RNWHF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Renew Price Performance

RNWHF opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

