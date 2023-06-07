Research Analysts Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMVT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

