Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Cigna Group (CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/6/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $356.00.

5/19/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $287.00.

5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $348.00 to $310.00.

5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $310.00.

5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $284.00.

5/3/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $367.00 to $293.00.

4/20/2023 – The Cigna Group is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.12.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

