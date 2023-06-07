Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Cigna Group (CI)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 6/7/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 6/6/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/30/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/30/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $356.00.
  • 5/19/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/11/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $287.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $348.00 to $310.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $310.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $284.00.
  • 5/3/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 4/26/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $367.00 to $293.00.
  • 4/20/2023 – The Cigna Group is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.12.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.