Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,501 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

