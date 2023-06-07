Reviewing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) & Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AbbVie has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AbbVie and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $58.05 billion 4.12 $11.84 billion $4.23 32.01 Agios Pharmaceuticals $14.24 million 104.68 -$231.80 million ($3.97) -6.76

Profitability

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AbbVie and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 13.37% 153.92% 16.91% Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,146.58% -20.23% -18.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AbbVie and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 8 6 0 2.43 Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

AbbVie currently has a consensus price target of $163.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AbbVie.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AbbVie beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; and Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; Qulipta for episodic migraine. In addition, the company offers Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure(IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated to increase tear production; and eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 1-6 infection and HCV genotype 1 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; I-Mab Biopharma; Genmab A/S; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

