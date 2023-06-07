Reviewing Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million 108.70 -$23.52 million ($0.46) -21.06 Mogo $53.03 million 0.98 -$127.44 million ($1.53) -0.45

Applied Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential downside of 10.22%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 297.11%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -100.29% -16.57% -7.74% Mogo -227.32% -20.44% -11.73%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.22, indicating that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Mogo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

