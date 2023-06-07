Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

