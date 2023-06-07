Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 8,473 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 46,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 92,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

