Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $706,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Up 5.6 %

XPEL opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 140.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 88,412 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

