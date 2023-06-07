Richard Miles Brooks Acquires 74,930 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zumiez Stock Up 7.1 %

ZUMZ opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.57 million, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $31.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,939,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

