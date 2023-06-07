Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.60) to GBX 5,800 ($72.10) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($82.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 5,000 ($62.16) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,119.23 ($76.07).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,070 ($63.03) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,121 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,578.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.64). The stock has a market cap of £63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($64.91) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($32,452.76). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($64.91) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($32,452.76). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 410 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,338 ($66.36) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,207.61). Insiders acquired a total of 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,916,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

