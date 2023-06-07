Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $644,471.10 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

