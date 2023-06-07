Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Down 1.6%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 37,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 105,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 65.25%. On average, analysts predict that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.3419593 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

